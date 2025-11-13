SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Reviva to Present Anti-Inflammatory Impacts of Brilaroxazine in Schizophrenia from the RECOVER 12-month Open Label Extension Trial at Neuroscience 2025

November 13, 2025 | 
CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the anti-inflammatory impacts of brilaroxazine from the Phase 3 RECOVER double-blind trial in patients with acute exacerbation of schizophrenia, and from the long-term open-label extension trial in clinically stable schizophrenia patients will be presented as a late-breaker poster presentation at the 2025 Neuroscience meeting taking place November 15–19, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

Details for the poster presentation can be found below:

Title: Brilaroxazine treatment effects on BDNF and inflammatory cytokines in schizophrenia: RECOVER trial in acute and stable patients over 1 year
Session Name: A.10. Schizophrenia
Session Number: LBP010
Date and Time: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 1:00 – 5:00 PM PT

Abstracts and additional details can be found at the 2025 Neuroscience website.

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
PJ Kelleher
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


