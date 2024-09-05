Reviva to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024.



H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Corporate update

Date/Time: Pre-recorded presentation available on-demand Monday, September 9, at 7:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Click Here

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright sales representative to register for the conference.

About Reviva

Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD

www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bruce Mackle

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Politi

kpoliti@lifescicomms.com

(646) 876-4783