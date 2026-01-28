REVEAL GENOMICS Aligns Founder Leadership With Priorities to Support Long-term Growth, Scientific Excellence, and Global Partnerships

The company appoints Joel Parker, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; Ana Vivancos, Ph.D., as Director of NGS and Genomic Technologies; and Aleix Prat, M.D., Ph.D., as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Leadership roles are assumed by the company’s co-founders, who strengthen governance and alignment across scientific, clinical, and strategic priorities.

The strengthened leadership framework supports global scientific progress and clinical adoption of the genomic assays of REVEAL GENOMICS.

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REVEAL GENOMICS, a Barcelona-based biotechnology company that advances precision oncology through biomarker innovation, today announced a strengthened leadership framework with several senior appointments. These appointments underscore the company’s commitment to scientific excellence, technological rigor, and clinical impact, and they seek to support the continued development, validation, and global adoption of the company’s genomic assays.

The roles are assumed by co-founders of REVEAL GENOMICS and are a reflection of the company’s strong internal leadership, continuity of vision, and long-term commitment to its scientific and clinical mission. By aligning its strategic responsibilities with founders who provide in-depth domain expertise and a proven track record in genomics and oncology, REVEAL GENOMICS ensures tight integration between innovation, execution, and patient impact as the company expands internationally.

Leadership responsibilities aligned with strategic priorities

As part of this leadership alignment, Joel Parker, Ph.D., a co-founder of REVEAL GENOMICS, has been appointed as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In this role, Dr. Parker will continue to define the company’s scientific vision, drive innovation across its biomarker programs, and expand collaboration at the intersection where genomics, data science, and translational research meet.

Dr. Parker has led REVEAL’s strategy in science, computational biology, and artificial intelligence since the company’s inception. He is internationally recognized for his contributions to cancer genomics, including the molecular classification of breast cancer and the integration of genomic and multimodal data into clinically actionable frameworks.

Ana Vivancos, Ph.D., a co-founder of REVEAL GENOMICS, has been appointed as Director of NGS and Genomic Technologies, transitioning from her prior role as scientific and technological consultant. In her new position, she will lead the company’s genomic and technological infrastructure to ensure analytical robustness, regulatory compliance (including IVDR), and the scalability of REVEAL’s assays across international markets.

Dr. Vivancos is a leading authority on next-generation sequencing and molecular diagnostics and has played a central role in building and validating REVEAL’s internal genomic testing platform.

Aleix Prat, M.D., Ph.D., a co-founder of REVEAL GENOMICS, has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors, thereby strengthening the company’s strategic governance, long-term vision, and global partnerships. In this capacity, Dr. Prat will focus on supporting the company’s overall strategy, guiding clinical adoption initiatives, and promoting collaboration across academia, healthcare systems, and industry.

A shared leadership vision for advancing precision oncology

Patricia Villagrasa, a co-founder and the Chief Executive Officer of REVEAL GENOMICS, commented: “This evolution reflects the way we already work. Each co-founder has a clearly defined and complementary role, which lets us translate strong science into clinically meaningful diagnostics, while continuing to grow internationally.”

Aleix Prat added: “Our priority is to ensure that REVEAL’s genomic assays are supported by high-quality clinical evidence and that they are integrated responsibly into routine clinical practice, while maintaining a long-term strategic vision for the company.”

Joel Parker stated: “REVEAL’s strength lies in the integration of genomics, data science, and clinical insight. As CSO, my focus is on continuing to advance that integration in order to deliver innovation with real clinical impact.”

Ana Vivancos noted: “Operational excellence and a robust technological platform are essential for delivering high-quality diagnostics at scale. This role underscores the importance of technology, quality, and execution as REVEAL expands globally.”

REVEAL GENOMICS develops high-value diagnostic tools designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by supporting more precise treatment selection. The company’s portfolio includes HER2DX, the first genomic test clinically validated to provide prognostic information and support treatment decision-making in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as TNBCDX and DNADX, which extend the company’s precision oncology capabilities to triple-negative breast cancer and circulating tumor DNA analysis, respectively.

About REVEAL GENOMICS®

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L. is a Barcelona-based biotechnology company that discovers, develops, and markets innovative diagnostic tools for optimizing cancer treatment. By leveraging genomic data, advanced analytics, and clinical research, REVEAL provides actionable insights that help physicians personalize therapy decisions.

REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L. is a spin-off company of Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, IDIBAPS, the University of Barcelona (U.B.), and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO).

Website: www.reveal-genomics.com

Further information: Adriana Herrera, aherrera@reveal-genomics.com