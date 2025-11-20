Revalesio to Present Findings from a Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 2 RESCUE Trial at SVIN 2025, Highlighting RNS60’s Potential to Shorten Hospital Stay

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalesio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for acute and chronic neurological disorders, announced today that findings from a post hoc analysis of its Phase 2 RESCUE trial will be presented as an oral presentation at the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Annual Meeting, taking place November 19-22, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

RESCUE was a proof-of-concept trial in acute ischemic stroke patients undergoing endovascular thrombectomy. The presentation titled "Post Hoc Analysis of RESCUE Trial Shows Shortened Hospital Stay and Higher Rate of Discharge to Home in Participants Treated with RNS60", will be presented by Supurna Ghosh, Ph.D., Vice President of Translational Medicine for Revalesio, on Friday, November 21, 2025, during a session from 8:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

RNS60 is an investigational, oxygen-supersaturated saline therapy, intended to support mitochondria activity, increase cellular resilience, modulate inflammation and protect brain tissue at risk following ischemic injury – a critical unmet need not addressed by current reperfusion-focused therapies. In the Phase 2 RESCUE study, RNS60 demonstrated a 50% reduction in brain tissue loss and numerically improved functional recovery for patients enrolled within either 12 or 24 hours of stroke onset.

This post hoc analysis further revealed that participants who received RNS60 were more likely to have shorter hospital stays, which shows the potential to improve stroke related healthcare economics.

"Our latest analysis underscores RNS60's potential not just to preserve brain tissue, but also to help patients reclaim their independence and recover more swiftly," said Dr. Ghosh. "These findings reinforce our belief that cytoprotection is instrumental to the future of stroke care. We are preparing for a pivotal Phase 3 trial, aiming to improve outcomes of stroke patients who receive endovascular thrombectomy."

RNS60 is a proprietary, oxygen-enriched saline with demonstrated cytoprotective and anti-inflammatory properties that supports mitochondria. The treatment is being developed as an adjunctive therapy for acute ischemic stroke and in other neurological conditions, such as ALS and Alzheimer's Disease. The company is preparing to launch a Phase 3 clinical trial of RNS60 in acute ischemic stroke based on promising Phase 2 data showing reduced brain tissue loss, improved functional outcomes, and shorter hospital stays in patients treated within 24 hours of stroke onset. RNS60 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke.

Revalesio is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a vision to change the future of treatment for acute and chronic neurological disorders. The company's lead clinical program for RNS60 is ischemic stroke with additional programs in ALS and other neurological disorders. The company's pioneering technology, founded in fluid physics, modulates fundamental mechanisms involved with proper cellular function to slow disease progression and improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit revalesio.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

