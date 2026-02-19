Resverlogix Closes $2.8 Million Shares-for-Interest Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix") announced today that it has closed a $2.8 million shares-for-interest private placement with an immediate family member (the "Subscriber") of Resverlogix's Chairman and CEO.Under the terms of the shares-for-interest transaction, the Subscriber subscribed for 28,000,000 common shares at CAD$0.10 per share for aggregate proceeds of CAD$2.8 million. After giving effect to the transaction, the Subscriber holds approximately 9.7% of Resverlogix's common shares. The common shares are subject to a four-month hold period. The shares-for-interest transaction followed the settlement of CAD$2.8 million of accrued interest on indebtedness owing to the Subscriber by Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith") by way of the assignment to the Subscriber of an equal amount of accrued interest on indebtedness owing by Resverlogix to Zenith Capital Corp.The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Resverlogix's securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES.To view the source version of this press release, please visit