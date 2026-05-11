Resverlogix Announces One-Year Extension of Debenture

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") announced today a one-year extension of the Company's US$6.0 million secured debenture with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. ("Hepalink") (and payment of accrued interest thereon), extending the maturity date to May 13, 2027. In connection with the extension, the interest rate has been amended from 18% to 20% per annum, commencing on May 14, 2026."We appreciate Hepalink's continued support and are pleased with the one-year extension of the debenture," stated Donald McCaffrey, President & CEO of Resverlogix.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit