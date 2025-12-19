SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

RESTEM to Participate in the 15th LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event Held During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January 2026

December 19, 2025 
MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESTEM – a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies designed to modulate the immune system, today announced its management team will participate in the 15th LifeSci Partners Corporate Access event taking place January 12-14, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings with management during the event can request meetings by clicking here.

About RESTEM

RESTEM is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing off-the-shelf, next-generation cell therapies for autoimmune, inflammatory, and age-related diseases. Leveraging proprietary products, deep clinical expertise, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, RESTEM is advancing two potentially transformative programs, Restem-L, our umbilical cord lining progenitor cells (UMPCs) therapy for autoimmune diseases, and activated natural killer cell (aNK) therapeutics targeting senescence and age-associated disorders.  Our therapies are designed to reprogram the immune system rather than focusing solely on symptom management, offering patients with limited options the potential to address underlying disease mechanisms. RESTEM is headquartered in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit www.restem.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Nelson Cabatuan
Restem Group, Inc.
+1.800.490.0924
ncabatuan@restem.com


Florida Events
