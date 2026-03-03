Restart Life Announces Collaboration with University of Manitoba’s Centre for Food Technology and Research

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following the successful acquisition of Holy Crap Foods Inc., it has entered into a collaboration with the University of Manitoba's Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR) to support a series of food-related scientific studies that will guide the Company's product development roadmap across its expanding functional wellness portfolio.

This new partnership with RCFTR represents a meaningful step in Restart Life's mandate to advance functional foods that promote brain health, cognitive wellness, gut-brain axis support, and long-term vitality. The collaboration will focus on validating product formulations, optimizing ingredient functionality, enhancing bioavailability, and ensuring long-term stability and quality across the Company's brands.

"As we integrate Holy Crap™ products into our portfolio and continue developing our BrainQ™ and BrainBalls™ brands, it is essential that our innovation is grounded in rigorous scientific assessment," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "Partnering with RCFTR gives us access to world-class food science expertise and facilities. This collaboration will help ensure our products meet the highest standards of efficacy, consistency, and quality as we scale our functional wellness platform."

Dr. Michael Janzen, Research Development Manager at the Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating: "We look forward to working closely with Restart Life Sciences as they advance their functional product lines. Their focus aligns strongly with our research capabilities, and we are excited to support the scientific foundation behind their current and future formulations."

Supporting the Development of BrainQ™, BrainBalls™, Holy Crap™, and Future Functional Foods

Restart Life Sciences has recently introduced and advanced several consumer health brands, including BrainQ™, a functional product line formulated using natural ingredients associated with cognitive support; BrainBalls™, a nutrient-dense snack designed to promote daily brain wellness; and Holy Crap™, a clean-label, plant-based functional food brand recognized for digestive health and foundational nutrition support.

The addition of Holy Crap™ expands the Company's functional wellness platform beyond cognitive health into gut health, an area increasingly linked to brain performance and overall well-being through the gut-brain axis.

The partnership with the Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR) at the University of Manitoba will help establish a scientific framework for ingredient evaluation, formulation performance, and future product development across all product lines, including BrainQ™, BrainBalls™, and Holy Crap™.

Research Scope and Objectives

The research collaboration with RCFTR is intended to generate broad scientific insights that support the ongoing development of Restart Life's functional wellness portfolio, including its brain health and digestive health product categories.

The work may include exploratory evaluations related to ingredient quality, formulation integrity, and overall functional performance, including general stability considerations under a range of environmental conditions.

The program may also assess how ingredients behave within various formulations to help identify trends that could guide future optimization efforts across BrainQ™, BrainBalls™, and Holy Crap™ products. This could involve reviewing sensory characteristics, nutrient retention, and potential degradation patterns, as well as exploring opportunities to refine ingredient profiles or enhance functional benefits.

Where appropriate, the project may include preliminary considerations of bioavailability and the functional potential of select active components, conducted either through RCFTR or with support from additional third-party specialists. These insights will help inform product refinement, innovation, and longer-term research directions across the Company's expanding functional food platform.

Deliverables may include high-level scientific observations, technical summaries, and recommendations that support ongoing product development, quality assessment, and scientific validation initiatives.

About the Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR)

The Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research is a 55,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility located at the University of Manitoba's Fort Garry Campus. The Centre is dedicated to advancing food quality, human nutrition, and innovation in functional foods. It offers pilot-scale processing, analytical testing, ingredient evaluation, product development, and specialized services including milling, tableting, and encapsulation. Formerly known as the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals, the RCFTR is a leading research hub supporting both traditional and next-generation food technologies.

Clarification of Previously Announced Loan Financing

Further to the Company's news release dated December 22, 2025, whereby the Company announced that it had entered into an arm's-length loan agreement in the principle amount of CAD$250,000 (the "Loan Financing"), the Company wishes to clarify that, in addition to the interest at a rate of 12% per annum payable on the Loan Financing, the Company shall also issue the lender 2,500,000 share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.10 per share and valid for a term of two years from issuance.



Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

