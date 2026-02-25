SUBSCRIBE
Respiree Strengthens Series A Syndicate to Advance Next-Generation Cardiorespiratory Care

February 24, 2026 | 
HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Respiree, a health tech company developing artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to manage disease progression across the healthcare continuum, today announced a new investment to expand its Series A syndicate.

New investor, One Six 8 Ventures, joins a seasoned investor syndicate led by We Venture Capital and ClavystBio, with participation from Adaptive Capital Partners, Greenwillow Capital Management and Seeds Capital. The Series A Round, announced in July 2025, supports expansion of Respiree’s commercial team and U.S. presence, including company headquarters in Houston, Texas, at the Texas Medical Center (TMC) Innovation.

“We have been intentional in building a Series A syndicate that brings both strategic insight and regional expertise to solve critical health inefficiencies,” said Dr. Gurpreet Singh, Founder and CEO of Respiree. “Welcoming One Six 8 Ventures, a respected North American VC, enhances our ability to execute and supports our planned growth across U.S. and Canadian markets. We remain focused on partnering with investors who share our long-term vision and can add meaningful value as we scale.”

"We continue to back exceptional leadership teams that have demonstrated clear clinical and commercial traction," said Judyanna Yu, Managing Partner of One Six 8 Ventures. "Respiree has developed a category defining platform that addresses urgent needs in cardiorespiratory care. We are excited to partner with Dr. Singh and the syndicate to accelerate the adoption of this technology in the North American market."

About Respiree
Respiree™ is an AI/ML health tech company building state-of-the-art clinically-validated artificial intelligence (AI) for managing disease progression across healthcare’s care continuum. The 1Bio™ platform by Respiree™ uses data from the EHR and its proprietary US-patented and FDA-cleared sensors to longitudinal measure and track disease progression. Respiree™ is now available in U.S., Australia and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Respiree™ is CE marked, has received regulatory clearances in Australia from the Therapeutics Goods Administration and has received the 510k clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (www.respiree.com)

About One Six 8 Ventures
One Six 8 Ventures is a premier Canadian MedTech fund focused on high-growth verticals within active global M&A markets. We specialize in identifying and scaling first-in-class innovations in Surgical Robotics, AI-Driven Diagnostics, and Remote Patient Monitoring. Led by a global multidisciplinary team of physician-operators, scientists, and industry veterans, One Six 8 Ventures leverages deep clinical expertise to accelerate commercialization for high-conviction founders. The firm partners with category-defining companies to navigate regulatory milestones, expand market access, and drive strategic exits.

Press Contact
Cammy Duong
LifeSci Communications
