Resonant Clinical Solutions Appoints Christophe Berthoux as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned global healthcare executive to lead next phase of growth for Resonant

LEESBURG, Va. & BUFORD, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resonant Clinical Solutions (“Resonant” or the “Company”), a global provider of outsourced clinical trial solutions today announced the appointment of Dr. Christophe Berthoux as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Berthoux brings more than three decades of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical services industry, including senior roles across clinical research organizations, preclinical services, and patient recruitment solutions.

Most recently, Berthoux served as CEO of private equity-backed NAMSA, where he meaningfully scaled the business through a combination of organic and M&A-driven growth. Prior to NAMSA, he held CEO roles at Synexus, a patient recruitment business acquired by PPD, and CitoxLab, which was acquired by Charles River Laboratories. Earlier in his career, Berthoux spent nearly two decades at Charles River Laboratories in senior leadership roles across Europe and North America, culminating as its Chief Commercial Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christophe to Resonant,” said David Wong, Partner at Audax. “We believe his track record of building and scaling global pharmaceutical-services companies through both organic and inorganic growth makes him the ideal leader to drive the next phase of Resonant’s evolution as a stand-alone business. We look forward to partnering with him to expand Resonant’s capabilities, customer base, and geographic reach, while continuing to provide high quality service to our customer base.”

“I am honored to join Resonant at such an exciting time,” said Berthoux. “The company, and its existing well-respected brands, together have a long track record of differentiated customer service and deep expertise in clinical trial kitting, equipment and ancillary services, and biorepository management. I look forward to working with the talented team at Resonant to build on this foundation and continue to enhance our value proposition across our domestic and global customer base.”

The appointment of Berthoux marks an important milestone in Resonant’s evolution following Audax’ acquisition of the business from Avantor in 2024. Since joining the Audax portfolio, Resonant has initiated meaningful investments in infrastructure, operational excellence, and customer service, seeking to accelerate growth and scale its offering across clinical-trial services markets globally.

About Resonant Clinical Solutions

With over 850 employees across the US, UK, and Europe, Resonant Clinical Solutions provides clinical trial and laboratory supply chain services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and diagnostic laboratories. As agile partners to life science enterprises, we offer personalized solutions that advance clinical and commercial operations from development to delivery. We combine customized precision, uncompromising quality, and intuitive expertise to define new standards in sourcing, supply chain, and storage services. For more information, visit www.resonantclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity manages three strategies: its Flagship and Origins private equity strategies, seeking control buyouts in the core middle and lower middle markets, respectively, and its Strategic Capital strategy that provides customized equity solutions to PE-backed portfolio companies to help drive continued growth. With approximately $19 billion of assets under management as of March 2025, over 290 employees, and 100-plus investment professionals, Audax has invested in 175 platforms and 1,350 add-on acquisitions since its founding in 1999. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax seeks to help portfolio companies execute organic and inorganic growth initiatives with the aim of fueling revenue expansion, optimizing operations, and significantly increasing equity value. For more information, visit www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

