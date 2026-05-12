Resolution Therapeutics to showcase key preclinical data on its Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) RTX001 in oral presentation at ASGCT 2026

RTX001 is an engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy for end-stage liver disease (ESLD) with anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties

These new preclinical data demonstrate RTX001’s pharmacology, safety, tolerability, and efficacy in mouse models, with reduced fibrosis and inflammation observed

Results confirm RTX001’s positive preclinical safety and therapeutic profile ahead of interim results from Resolution’s Phase I/II EMERALD clinical trial, expected H2 2026



EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited (“Resolution” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, will present key preclinical data today on its Regenerative Macrophage Therapy RTX001 in an oral presentation at the ASGCT Annual Meeting, being held from 11-15 May, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts, US.

The presentation will outline Resolution’s strategy for testing the safety, biodistribution and pharmacology of RTX001, the Company’s engineered RMT. The preclinical data show RTX001 has a strong pharmacological and pharmacokinetic profile, is safe in mouse models, and is effective at reducing liver enzymes, inflammation, and fibrosis.

These data further establish RTX001’s positive preclinical safety and therapeutic profile, as Resolution awaits interim results from its Phase I/II EMERALD clinical trial in patients with ESLD, which are expected in the second half of 2026.

Lara Campana, Scientific Co-Founder and SVP, Head of Research and Translational Science at Resolution Therapeutics, said: “We are thrilled to have been selected for an oral presentation at this year’s ASGCT meeting. These pharmacology data offer the first glimpse into the dual local and systemic anti-inflammatory effects of RTX001. This is a highly promising result as patients with end-stage liver disease often experience peaks of systemic inflammation when suffering a liver decompensation event.”

Amir Hefni, Chief Executive Officer of Resolution Therapeutics, said: “These data reinforce our conviction in the enormous potential of Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in fibrotic and inflammatory conditions, and in RTX001’s ability to revolutionise the treatment landscape for end-stage liver disease, a debilitating affliction with a huge unmet need.”

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation title: Preclinical development of an engineered regenerative macrophage therapy for end-stage liver disease

Presenter: Lara Campana, Resolution Therapeutics

Presentation session: Novel T-cell and myeloid strategies

Session date and time: 12 May 2026, 3.30pm – 5.00pm EDT

Location: MCEC Room 206AB (Level 2)

Presentation Time: 4.45pm – 5.00pm EDT

The ASGCT interactive programme can be found here. Resolution Therapeutics’ abstract (ID 113, pages 204-205) can be found here.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Louise Rowe

Vice President, Operations

contact@resolution-tx.com

Media

Optimum Strategic Communications

Stephen Adams, Joshua Evans, Aoife Minihan

resolution@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3821 6420

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution’s initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes’s lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

About ASGCT Annual Meeting

Since its inception in 1998, the ASGCT Annual Meeting has grown to become the premier gathering for cell and gene therapy professionals worldwide. As the largest and most comprehensive cell and gene therapy event, the Annual Meeting offers unique opportunities to explore the latest scientific research, stay abreast of new technologies, and forge career-advancing connections.