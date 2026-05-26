Resolution Therapeutics congratulates University of Edinburgh on positive 4-year MATCH trial data on RMT in liver cirrhosis

Results support progression of EMERALD clinical trial of Resolution’s engineered macrophage therapy, RTX001

Four-year follow-up data from the University of Edinburgh’s MATCH study, led by Resolution Therapeutics’ founder Professor Stuart Forbes, published in the journal Cell Stem Cell

Resolution is pioneering engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy – which uses engineered macrophages designed to deliver a more potent and durable clinical effect, to treat a more severe patient population with high unmet clinical needs

Interim data from Resolution’s Phase I/II EMERALD study of RTX001, its engineered RMT for patients with end-stage liver disease, is expected in the second half of 2026



EDINBURGH, United Kingdom and LONDON, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolution Therapeutics Limited (“Resolution” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering engineered Regenerative Macrophage Therapy (RMT) in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today welcomes the publication of positive four-year follow-up data from the University of Edinburgh’s MATCH trial of RMT in patients with liver cirrhosis, in the journal Cell Stem Cell.

It comes as Resolution continues to progress its Phase I/II EMERALD clinical trial of its engineered RMT, RTX001, in patients with end-stage liver disease who have a history of decompensated liver cirrhosis. The EMERALD trial is being conducted across leading hospitals in the UK and Spain. Interim data are expected in the second half of this year.

Resolution Therapeutics is pioneering engineered RMT – patients’ macrophages that have been enhanced with IL-10 and MMP9 to deliver superior anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity, compared with non-engineered macrophages. Extensive pre-clinical testing has demonstrated that engineered RMT delivers a more potent and durable therapeutic effect than non-engineered RMT. This makes engineered RMT suitable for the treatment of a more severe patient population – including those who have already experienced a liver decompensation event, such as related gastrointestinal bleeding, liver related confusion and/or build up of abdominal fluid with or without infection.

Dr Clifford Brass, Chief Medical Officer of Resolution Therapeutics, said: “All of us at Resolution Therapeutics would like to congratulate Professor Stuart Forbes and his University of Edinburgh team on this important clinical milestone. Our work at Resolution would not have been possible without their foundational research. The MATCH four-year data reinforce the scientific rationale for Regenerative Macrophage Therapies to address inflammation and fibrosis in the liver, targeting a clear and significant unmet medical need. We look forward to the interim results from the EMERALD study – testing RTX001, our engineered RMT, in patients with end-stage liver disease – later this year.”

The MATCH trial tests the first iteration of RMT to undergo clinical trials, which utilises patients’ own macrophages that have not been engineered in the lab.

Four-year follow-up data from MATCH show this form of RMT has a favourable safety and tolerability profile, with no evidence of increased serious adverse events. Patients treated with this RMT also showed significantly prolonged transplant‑free survival after four years compared with those who received standard care, underscoring the potential of regenerative macrophages as a transformative treatment option for hepatic inflammation and fibrosis.

Specifically, 70 percent of patients who received the University’s macrophage therapy were living without the need for a liver transplant four years after treatment, compared with just 40 per cent of patients who received standard care. Full details are published in Cell Stem Cell here and the University of Edinburgh’s press release can be read here.

Beyond RTX001, Resolution is also developing RMTs in additional inflammatory and fibrotic indications, including graft-versus host disease (GvHD), and lung fibrosis. These programmes are in preclinical evaluation.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Louise Rowe

Vice President, Operations

contact@resolution-tx.com

Media

Optimum Strategic Communications

Stephen Adams, Joshua Evans, Aoife Minihan

resolution@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 20 3821 6420

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Resolution Therapeutics

Resolution Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering Regenerative Macrophage Therapy in inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company leverages its proprietary platform to develop macrophages with pro-regenerative properties for superior patient outcomes. Resolution’s initial focus is on developing RTX001, its lead product with first-in-class potential supported by preclinical data demonstrating anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory advantages relative to non-engineered macrophages, to treat patients with end-stage liver disease. The Company is also advancing efforts to expand the potential of its platform into inflammatory and fibrotic indications beyond liver disease, including graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) and lung fibrosis. Resolution, a spinout from Professor Stuart Forbes’s lab at the University of Edinburgh, is based in Edinburgh and London. Learn more by visiting https://resolution-tx.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.