SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Resmed Announces Participation in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dr. Carlos Nunez, chief medical officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m. (Pacific Standard Time) in San Francisco, CA.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About Resmed
Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.

For investors
+1 858.221.3304
investorrelations@resmed.com
For media
+1 619.510.1281
news@resmed.com
  



Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves