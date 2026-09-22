Resilience Further Advances North American Manufacturing Strategy Transformation

Strengthens end‑to‑end biologics and sterile drug‑product delivery while deepening its commitment to a secure, purpose-driven, single‑continent supply chain

Enhances commercial readiness, regulatory consistency, and domestic supply‑chain resilience

BLUE ASH, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CCO--Resilience, a technology-forward contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced that in line with its more focused operating model, the company has divested a non‑core asset to further streamline operations and strengthen long‑term value creation. The company’s cell therapy manufacturing facility in East Norriton, Pennsylvania was acquired by Made Scientific, Inc.

“Over the past year and a half, we have taken deliberate steps to reaffirm the purpose of our company, which is to broaden patient access to complex medicines and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against disruption,” stated William S. Marth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “Our unique approach of basing manufacturing and operations in North America underscores our long-term commitment to better support customer demand and continue to build a stronger and more sustainable company. We are now a fully focused and aligned biologics and sterile drug‑product CDMO, delivering end‑to‑end manufacturing, from drug substance through sterile fill/finish, device assembly and packaging, to finished product ready for distribution to market, with the cGMP rigor and regulatory strength our partners rely on.”

Marth continued, “We are proud of what the team in East Norriton has accomplished and wish them continued success with Made.”

About Resilience

Resilience is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for advanced therapies. With all manufacturing in North America, Resilience provides integrated capabilities spanning biologics drug substance, and sterile drug product manufacturing, device assembly and packaging for both small and large molecules. The company partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to bring complex medicines to market faster and more reliably. Resilience is building a streamlined, high-performance domestic network designed to meet the evolving needs of clinical and commercial-stage innovators. Follow Resilience on LinkedIn for more information.

Media Contact

Catherine Hanley

catherine.hanley@resilience.com