Resilience Appoints Dr. Susan Billings, Chief Commercial Officer

National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced that Dr. Susan Billings will join the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this pivotal role, Susan will lead Resilience's commercial organization, focusing on brand building, revenue growth and market expansion to deliver exceptional customer-centric solutions across Resilience's diverse biomanufacturing portfolio.









Prior to joining Resilience, Dr. Billings served as the founding Chief Commercial Officer of Vivodyne, a TechBio platform technology start-up, where she established their commercial and corporate strategy for bringing their disruptive platform to market. Prior to that, Susan served as Vice President & Global Head of Business Development at Curia, a multi-national CDMO and led Curia’s global business development teams for drug discovery, development and manufacturing for biologics and small molecules, fine chemicals, and analytical and laboratory testing services. After earning her PhD in organic chemistry from the University of California, Irvine and before Curia, Susan advanced through technical and operational roles at an oncology start-up and then at Merck.

“I am honored to join Resilience at this transformative stage in its growth journey,” said Dr. Billings. “The company’s commitment to advancing biopharmaceutical technology and broadening access to complex medicines resonates deeply with my passion to help clients ensure patients gain access to life-changing medicines. Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building high-performing commercial teams and fostering strong client relationships. At Resilience, I’m eager to apply my experiences to help drive sustainable growth and strengthen our ability to serve biotech and pharma clients with unrivaled quality and reliability. Together, we will accelerate commercial momentum for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, positioning Resilience as one of the top development and manufacturing organizations worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our team at such a critical time in our company’s evolution,” said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. “Her extensive experience in developing and scaling effective commercial strategies, combined with her innovative mindset, makes her an ideal fit for Resilience as we continue our growth trajectory. We are confident that the fresh perspective she brings, along with her strategic vision, will unlock new opportunities for Resilience. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our commercial strategy and achieving our growth objectives.”

Dr. Billings is a proven leader that blends her foundational roots in laboratory chemistry, outstanding customer insight and a deep understanding of risk management. She drives leading commercial results serving pharma and biotech customers delivering next generation products and services that improve quality of life. She brings over 15 years of experience in client-relationship growth and partnership, technology launch, commercial strategy, business integration and transformation, building and scaling high-performance business development teams in dynamic, high-growth environments, including large and small, public and private equity, and VC-backed companies.

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines (biologics, vaccines, nucleic acid, cell and gene therapy modalities and drug product). Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients’ lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit resilience.com/ and follow us: Resilience on LinkedIn.

