Repare Therapeutics to Host Webcast to Report Data from the Lunresertib and Camonsertib Combination Phase 1 MYTHIC Clinical Trial

Event to be webcast live on Thursday, December 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL-- Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast to present the latest data from its ongoing Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial evaluating lunresertib in combination with camonsertib at the recommended Phase 2 dose in an expansion cohort in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian and endometrial cancers harboring CCNE1 amplification or FBXW7 or PPP2R1A mutations, on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Repare's executive management team will be joined by Brian Slomovitz, M.D., Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center.





Conference Call and Webcast Details:

To access the call, please dial (646) 357-8785 (U.S. and Canada) or (800) 836-8184 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to be joined to the Repare Therapeutics call. A live video webcast and presentation materials will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A webcast replay will also be archived for at least 30 days.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes lunresertib (also known as RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a Phase 1 Polθ ATPase inhibitor; as well as additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

