Repare Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Polθ ATPase Inhibitor, RP-3467, by Gilead Sciences for Up To $30 Million in Total Consideration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced a definitive asset purchase agreement for Gilead Sciences, Inc. to acquire Repare’s polymerase theta (Polθ) ATPase inhibitor, RP-3467 (the “Gilead Agreement”).

“We are pleased to announce this transaction which combines Gilead’s leading expertise in oncology research and development with RP-3467, a potential best-in-class Polθ ATPase inhibitor,” said Steve Forte, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Repare. “This marks the third and most significant portfolio transaction for Repare this year.”

Under the terms of the Gilead Agreement, Repare will receive up to $30 million in total consideration, including a $25 million upfront payment, subject to customary holdbacks and adjustments, and an additional $5 million payment upon completion of specified technology transfer activities.

On November 14, 2025, Repare announced that it had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with XenoTherapeutics, Inc. and Xeno Acquisition Corp. (jointly, “Xeno”), pursuant to which Xeno will acquire (the “Arrangement Transaction”) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Repare (the “Common Shares”). Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Repare shareholders will receive a cash payment per Common Share that will be determined based upon Repare’s cash balance at closing of the Arrangement Transaction (the “Arrangement Closing”) after deducting certain transaction costs and the aggregate amount of outstanding liabilities (the “Closing Net Cash Amount”).

The upfront portion of the consideration payable under the Gilead Agreement has increased Repare’s cash balance and, therefore, has also increased the estimated Closing Net Cash Amount. Based on Repare’s revised estimate of the Closing Net Cash Amount, it is now currently estimated that each Repare shareholder will receive a cash payment of approximately US$2.20 per Common Share at the Arrangement Closing.

About RP-3467.

RP-3467 is a highly potent, small molecule inhibitor of Polθ that is a synthetic lethality target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. RP-3467 is being evaluated in the POLAR Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary activity alone or in combination with olaparib in adults with locally advanced or metastatic epithelial ovarian cancer, metastatic breast cancer, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics has developed highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. For more information, please visit www.reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

