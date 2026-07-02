Laupheim, Germany, and Milford, MA, USA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Torsten Woehr as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Torsten Woehr brings over 25 years of CDMO experience with strong international expertise

Distinguished track record in scaling operations, strengthening strategic partnerships and driving business performance

Laupheim, Germany, and Milford, MA, USA, July 1, 2026 – Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Torsten Woehr as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 1, 2026.

Torsten Woehr brings more than 25 years of experience across the international CDMO and biotechnology industry, combining strong commercial leadership with deep operational understanding. Most recently, he was Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Bachem Group, where he led global commercial activities that drove major strategic investments, with a focus on sustainable growth. Prior to this, he held several senior industry leadership roles. His international experience includes more than a decade in the U.S.. Torsten Woehr holds a doctorate in bioorganic chemistry from the University / Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) in Lausanne.

Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Woehr to Rentschler Biopharma. He brings extensive transatlantic experience and a proven track record in the CDMO industry of successfully implementing commercial strategies for business growth and fostering impactful client engagement. At a time when our clients are navigating increasing complexity in biologics development and manufacturing, his expertise in aligning commercial priorities with operational capabilities and strengthening partnerships will be critical. I am confident that, under his leadership, we will continue creating value sustainably for our clients and their patients.”

Torsten Woehr, incoming CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “Rentschler Biopharma is recognized for its trusted partnerships, scientific expertise and unwavering commitment to delivery for clients. I am excited to lead the company and look forward to working alongside the talented and dedicated teams across the organization. We will build on this solid foundation to further enhance our capabilities and create lasting impact for our partners, our clients and patients worldwide. In doing so, we remain firmly guided by the vision of advancing medicine to save lives, together.”

The appointment advances the next phase of the company’s corporate strategy, aimed at further strengthening long-term growth and sustainable value creation. Following a period of interim leadership, Prof. Dr. Uwe Buecheler, will step down as interim CEO and return to his role as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, effective August 1, 2026.

“I also sincerely thank Mr. Buecheler for his outstanding leadership during the transition period. His experience, guidance and dedication have ensured continuity, maintained strong momentum and positioned Rentschler Biopharma for its next phase of development. I am very pleased that he will continue to support the company in his role on the Supervisory Board,” added Nikolaus F. Rentschler.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma SE is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on customer projects. The company offers process development and production of biopharmaceuticals, including novel therapies, as well as related consulting services, project planning, and regulatory support. Many years of experience and excellent solution expertise ensure high quality standards for Rentschler Biopharma's customers. A professional quality management system, a proven philosophy of operational excellence, and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at every stage of development and production. Rentschler Biopharma is an independent family-owned company with approximately 1,400 employees at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, and its site in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Latika Bhonsle-Deeng

VP Global Marketing and Corporate Communications

Phone: +49-7392-701-467

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu



U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752



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