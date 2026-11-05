Renew Biotechnologies Named 2026 “Biomarker Discovery Platform of the Year” by BioTech Breakthrough

Recognition highlights Renew's NeuroLens™ platform and its approach to investigating cell-type-specific biomarkers for neurodegenerative disease research.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Biotechnologies today announced that it has been named "Biomarker Discovery Platform of the Year" in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The recognition highlights Renew's NeuroLens™ platform and its potential to provide new insight into neurodegenerative diseases by identifying signals in blood associated with specific neural cell populations affected by disease.

The annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation across the global biotechnology and life sciences industry.

Understanding Neurodegeneration at the Cellular Level

Blood-based biomarkers are increasingly important in neurodegenerative disease research, but many existing approaches provide limited information about which neural cell populations are affected.

Renew developed NeuroLens to investigate this gap. The platform analyzes cell-free DNA (cfDNA) methylation patterns in blood to identify signals associated with specific neural cell types. By combining native nanopore sequencing with cell-of-origin analysis, NeuroLens gives researchers a way to investigate the cellular biology underlying neurodegenerative diseases.

Unlike methods that rely on bisulfite conversion or predefined methylation arrays, NeuroLens uses native DNA sequencing to profile methylation across the genome. This approach preserves native DNA methylation information and supports the development of reference datasets that can be expanded as additional disease-relevant cell types and signatures are characterized.

Building on Peer-Reviewed Research

The award follows Renew's 2026 peer-reviewed research published in Frontiers in Neurology, which investigated the potential of cell-type-informed cfDNA methylation analysis across several neurodegenerative conditions.

In the study, researchers developed a methylation reference atlas representing multiple human neural cell types and analyzed plasma samples from individuals with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Parkinson's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and healthy controls.

The research identified cell-type-associated signals consistent with known disease biology, including cortical neuron-associated signatures in Alzheimer's disease and progressive MCI, dopaminergic neuron-associated signatures in Parkinson's disease, and spinal motor neuron-associated signatures in ALS.

These findings provide an initial foundation for further research into whether cell-type-informed cfDNA methylation profiling can complement existing biomarkers and provide additional biological context for disease characterization.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from BioTech Breakthrough. Neurodegenerative diseases are complex, and understanding which cells are affected is an important part of understanding how these diseases develop and progress," said Chad Pollard, Co-Founder and CEO of Renew Biotechnologies.

"With NeuroLens, we're investigating how cell-free DNA methylation can provide a more detailed picture of the cellular changes associated with neurodegeneration. This recognition reflects the work of our scientific team and reinforces the potential of this approach to support biomarker research, patient stratification, and therapeutic development as we continue to build the evidence needed for clinical translation."

Extending Research Across Neurological Diseases

Building on its research in Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and ALS, Renew continues to investigate the potential of cell-of-origin cfDNA methylation profiling to provide additional insight into neurodegenerative disease biology.

The long-term goal is to evaluate whether these molecular signals can complement existing biomarkers and support research into disease progression, patient stratification, and therapeutic response. Further validation in larger, longitudinal cohorts will be essential to understanding the approach's potential clinical applications.

"While cell-of-origin deconvolution itself is well established, Renew's use of native nanopore methylation sequencing as the underlying discovery and measurement platform for neurodegenerative disease is innovative. Current blood-based biomarkers for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and ALS provide information about pathology and neuronal injury, but offer limited insight into which neuronal populations are affected," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.

"Renew's transformative model establishes a scalable framework for turning native cfDNA methylation into biologically informed liquid-biopsy signals, and a potentially extensible platform for monitoring cellular injury across neurological disease. We're thrilled to award Renew with 'Biomarker Discovery Platform of the Year.'"

NeuroLens remains a research-stage platform. To date, the findings are proof-of-concept, and additional independent, longitudinal validation is required to establish potential clinical utility.

About Renew Biotechnologies

Renew Biotechnologies is a biotechnology and translational diagnostics company focused on advancing molecular research and development through specialized sequencing, assay development, and bioinformatics. By combining native long-read sequencing technologies with expertise in genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, and clinical laboratory operations, Renew helps biopharma, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations investigate complex disease biology and develop molecular biomarkers. Its clinical laboratory, Renew Labs, is CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified, supporting its commitment to quality and analytical rigor.

Learn more at Renew Biotechnologies.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program honors excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services, and companies.

The awards recognize achievements across categories including biopharma, genomics, therapeutics, immunology, food science, and bioagriculture.

For more information, visit BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

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