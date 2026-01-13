Renata Medical Appoints Renowned Pediatric Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Evan Zahn as Chief Medical Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renata Medical, a fast-growing medical device company dedicated to transforming care for children with congenital heart disease (CHD), today announced that Evan Zahn, MD will join the company full-time as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Dr. Zahn will transition from his current leadership role at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to join Renata, marking a pivotal milestone for the company and the pediatric interventional cardiology community.

Dr. Zahn is globally recognized as one of the most influential leaders in pediatric and congenital interventional cardiology. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has shaped clinical practice through innovation, education, and advocacy—helping redefine what is possible for infants and children born with complex heart disease. His appointment represents a defining moment for Renata as it accelerates its mission to deliver tailored, growth-accommodating solutions that meaningfully change the lifetime trajectory of CHD patients.

“Dr. Zahn’s impact on pediatric interventional cardiology is profound,” said Dustin Armer, CEO of Renata Medical. “He is not only a world-class clinician and innovator, but also a trusted voice whose work has influenced standards of care across the globe. His decision to join Renata full-time reflects a deep belief in our technology, our team, and our vision for the future of congenital heart care.”

As a practicing pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Zahn has been at the forefront of treating some of the most challenging congenital heart conditions. He has been a pioneer in advancing catheter-based therapies that reduce the need for repeat open-heart surgery, particularly in the most vulnerable neonatal and infant populations. Equally important, he has served as a mentor and educator to countless physicians worldwide, shaping the next generation of congenital interventionalists.

At Renata, Dr. Zahn will oversee clinical strategy, research and development, medical education, and global physician engagement. His leadership will guide the continued expansion of Renata’s clinical evidence base, inform next-generation product development, and ensure that physician and patient perspectives remain central to every strategic decision. His appointment also strengthens Renata’s ability to collaborate with regulators, payers, and clinical leaders as the company scales its impact.

“Renata represents a rare opportunity to fundamentally change the way we care for children with congenital heart disease,” said Dr. Zahn. “The company’s focus on purposeful, vessel-friendly technologies aligns perfectly with what clinicians and families have long needed—but have not had. Joining Renata full-time allows me to bring my clinical experience, my passion for innovation, and my commitment to patients together in a way that can truly move the field forward.”

Dr. Zahn’s transition to industry leadership is widely viewed as a signal moment for the congenital heart space. His credibility, clinical insight, and deep relationships across the pediatric cardiology community underscore Renata’s position as a category-defining company. For physicians, his involvement reinforces confidence that Renata’s technologies are built by and for clinicians. For patients and families, it reflects a future where fewer repeat interventions, fewer surgeries, and better long-term outcomes are not aspirational—but achievable.

About Renata Medical

Renata Medical is a medical device company dedicated to developing transformative technologies for the treatment of congenital heart disease. Focused on durability, growth accommodation, and long-term outcomes, Renata partners with physicians worldwide to advance the standard of care for pediatric and congenital patients.

