Remix Therapeutics to Present at Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

November 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix, will present a corporate overview at the Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on November 10, 2025 at 2:15 PM ET

The Remix management team will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact your Guggenheim representative.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMaster™ technology platform leverages cutting-edge data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, a first-in-class RNA processing modulator in oncology, now being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC). For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:
Lisa Buffington
Buffington Comms
lbuffington@remixtx.com

Investor Contact:
Will O'Connor  
Precision AQ
Will.OConnor@precisionaq.com


Massachusetts Events
Remix Therapeutics
