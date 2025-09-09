Remedium Bio Announces Strategic Collaboration With Lilly to Develop Gene Therapies for Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

· Research focused on long-acting therapeutics based on Remedium's proprietary Prometheus™ platform

· Multiple targets for the treatment of Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

Remedium Bio, Inc. (Remedium) a pioneering genetic medicine company, today announced a multi-target research and development collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly") to advance gene therapies for Type 2 diabetes and obesity using Remedium's Prometheus™ dose-adjustable gene therapy platform.

This strategic collaboration will leverage Lilly's deep expertise in metabolic diseases and Remedium's proprietary subcutaneously administered gene delivery system to develop and commercialize one-time treatments designed to offer tunable control of therapeutic protein expression with multi-year efficacy.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lilly, a global leader in metabolic disease therapeutics, to bring durable, tunable therapies to patients living with Type 2 diabetes and obesity," said Frank Luppino, CEO of Remedium Bio. "This collaboration validates the potential of the Prometheus™ platform to transform the patient experience and expands its reach to one of the world's largest therapeutic markets."

Under the terms of the agreement, Remedium Bio will receive an upfront payment, equity investment, and potential development and commercialization milestone payments. Remedium is also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide net sales of any resulting products.

About Remedium

Remedium is a biotechnology company developing treatments for large unmet clinical needs. To enable this, we developed a revolutionary gene therapy platform, which enables safe, effective, and durable delivery of therapeutic genes while allowing for simple post-treatment dose adjustment. The Prometheus™ platform enables replacement of a broad range of subcutaneously administered protein treatments with a single injection, adjustable dose gene therapy at a fraction of the current protein-based therapeutic treatment cost. Remedium's pipeline includes several disease modifying treatments with unprecedented efficacy in the fields of endocrinology (weight loss and type 2 diabetes), immunology, neurology, and musculoskeletal diseases.

Remedium is based in Lilly Gateway Labs, Boston, which is part of the Lilly Catalyze360™ model, a comprehensive approach to empower early-stage biotech startups across all therapeutic areas by providing access to funding as well as world-class lab space and drug development talent and resources through its three pillars: Lilly Ventures, Lilly Gateway Labs®, and Lilly ExploR&D™.

