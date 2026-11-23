CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for oncology and central nervous system disorders, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer, and Maged Shenouda, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY, from December 1 - 3, 2026.

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Webcast: Click Here

Management will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. Please contact your Piper Sandler representative to schedule a meeting.

The webcast can also be accessed on the Events page of the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://ir.relmada.com/investors/events/. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for oncology and central nervous system conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Inquiries:

Corporate Communications

media@relmada.com