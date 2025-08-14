Relief Therapeutics Publishes 2025 Half-Year Report

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced the publication of its 2025 half-year report and provided a corporate update.

"Relief continued to make steady progress across our pipeline and corporate initiatives," said Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of the board of directors. "We advanced RLF‑TD011, our lead wound care candidate, with the receipt of Rare Pediatric Disease designation for epidermolysis bullosa and a productive Type B pre‑IND meeting with the FDA. We also progressed RLF‑OD032, our next‑generation liquid sapropterin formulation for phenylketonuria, toward a pivotal trial expected to begin this quarter. Our focus remains on advancing our core programs, with existing cash reserves projected to fund operations into at least late 2026, beyond the targeted regulatory submission of RLF‑OD032 for approval in the United States. In parallel, we are taking steps to establish a scalable, AI-driven health tech company through the proposed business combination with NeuroX."

The report, available on the Company’s website , includes interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025, and a shareholder update.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief's clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com

CONTACT

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jeremy Meinen

Chief Financial Officer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market developments, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other risks or changes in circumstances. In particular, there can be no assurance that the proposed business combination with NeuroX will be completed, as it remains subject to the execution of a definitive agreement, completion of satisfactory due diligence, and other conditions. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and Relief undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire