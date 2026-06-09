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Rejuvenate Bio Announces $6 Million Financing and Strategic R&D Collaboration with Merck Animal Health

June 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

Funding will support advancement of gene therapy programs in animal health and longevity science

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#animalhealth--Rejuvenate Bio, a biotechnology company developing gene therapies for age-related and chronic diseases, today announced the closing of a $6 million financing round led by VCapital, with participation from Merck Animal Health, Kendall Capital Partners, Connecticut Innovations and Digitalis.



In addition to the financing, Rejuvenate Bio and Merck Animal Health have entered into a strategic research and development collaboration focused on advancing a novel gene therapy program in animal health.

The funding will support continued development of Rejuvenate Bio’s platform and pipeline, including therapies designed to address chronic and age-associated diseases in companion animals.

“We believe gene therapy has the potential to fundamentally transform the treatment of chronic disease and age-related conditions,” said Daniel Oliver, CEO & Co-Founder, Rejuvenate Bio. “This financing and strategic collaboration with Merck Animal Health validates both the strength of our platform and the growing interest in innovative approaches to animal health. We are excited to work alongside leading investors and industry partners to accelerate the development of transformative therapies for veterinary medicine.”

The collaboration with Merck Animal Health will focus on advancing a targeted gene therapy program leveraging Rejuvenate Bio’s platform technologies and translational expertise.

“This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to partner with leading innovators to advance new capabilities in animal health,” said Jim McIntyre, head of business development, Merck Animal Health. “We are eager to partner with Rejuvenate Bio to explore potentially transformative technologies and therapeutics to market that address important unmet needs in veterinary medicine.”

Rejuvenate Bio is developing gene therapies aimed at extending healthy lifespan and treating chronic disease through targeted biological interventions. The company’s platform combines advances in gene delivery, translational biology, and longevity science to develop therapies for companion animals and, ultimately, human health applications.

About Rejuvenate Bio

Rejuvenate Bio is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel gene therapies for chronic age-related diseases. Rejuvenate Bio has built a gene therapy pipeline with huge potential in chronic disease by utilizing clinically validated gene targets and a delivery approach that ensures well tolerated, durable expression. Founded on scientific research developed at the Wyss Institute at Harvard Medical School, Rejuvenate Bio has developed groundbreaking therapies to treat chronic age-related disease in both humans and animals. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.rejuvenatebio.com.


Contacts

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

Southern California Collaboration Funding
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