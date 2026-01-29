Regentis Expanding Pivotal Phase III GelrinC Clinical Site Network: Adding Several Leading Orthopedic Centers Across the U.S.

New sites expected to further accelerate patient enrollment, which surpassed 50% in Phase III study, as well as support future clinical programs

GelrinC is set to transform cartilage repair market with off-the-shelf regenerative products

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd., ("Regentis" or the "Company") (NYSE American:RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions, today announced the expansion of its U.S. clinical site network, further strengthening its infrastructure to support its ongoing pivotal Phase III study of GelrinC® for knee cartilage repair as well as future clinical programs.

"Building on our existing clinical collaborations, we are adding several new, highly regarded academic and clinical orthopedic centers to our network," stated Dr. Ehud Geller, Executive Chairman of Regentis. "This expansion is designed to further accelerate patient enrollment, increase the efficiency of our clinical strategy, leverage leading orthopedic expertise, and generate robust clinical data to support product development and future commercialization efforts following our company's recent IPO."

GelrinC® is approved for knee cartilage repair in the European Union and is currently at midpoint in a pivotal FDA trial for the same indication to address a U.S. market of more than 470,000 potential cases annually.

The expanded clinical site network brings together leading orthopedic surgeons and institutions with strong experience in cartilage repair, joint preservation, and sports medicine, ensuring high-quality clinical execution and data generation.

Among the Participating Clinical Sites Being Added Are:

NYU Langone Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, New York, NY

A world-class academic orthopedic center consistently ranked among the top programs in the United States, known for surgical excellence and innovation. Dr. Laith Jazrawi is a leading authority in cartilage repair and joint preservation, bringing extensive academic leadership and clinical trial experience.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH

A premier academic health system with a high-volume orthopedic department and strong translational research capabilities. Dr. David Flanigan is an internationally recognized surgeon-scientist specializing in knee reconstruction and cartilage restoration.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Cincinnati, OH

A respected academic medical center integrating advanced orthopedic care with outcomes-driven research. Dr. Brian Grawe is known for his expertise in cartilage preservation and rigorous clinical research methodology.

Loyola Medicine Orthopedic, Maywood, IL

An academic clinical program emphasizing innovation in joint preservation and participation in multicenter clinical studies. Dr. John Miller contributes deep clinical insight in cartilage and meniscal pathology.

Tulane University School of Medicine - Orthopedics, New Orleans, LA

A distinguished academic institution with a long history of impactful musculoskeletal research and interdisciplinary collaboration, providing strong academic depth and research infrastructure.

UNC Orthopedics, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

A nationally recognized academic orthopedic department with a strong focus on clinical research and outcomes science. Prof. Joe Hart brings leadership in musculoskeletal research and experience in joint preservation studies.

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

A top-tier academic medical center widely recognized for orthopedic innovation and evidence-based care. Dr. Adam Yanke is a leading expert in cartilage regeneration and knee preservation, contributing both surgical and research excellence.

About GelrinC

Regentis' lead product, GelrinC®, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel synchronized erosion and resorbable implant for the treatment of painful injuries to focal articular knee cartilage. As an innovative regenerative medical product, GelrinC offers an unprecedented solution that gives surgeons and payers an off-the-shelf, ready to use, simple to perform, reliable, and cost-effective procedure that provides patients with a single, 10-minute procedure, faster recovery, sustained pain relief, and functional improvement for more than 4 years, based on clinical study results to date. No effective off-the-shelf, ready to use treatment for focal knee cartilage defects is currently available on the market. GelrinC has CE Mark approval in the European Union and is now being evaluated in a pivotal U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study, which has completed over 50% enrollment.

About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC, is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Regentis' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

