Press Releases

Regeneron Announces Presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 23, 2025 | 
TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026. The presentation is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time) and may be accessed from the "Investors & Media" page of Regeneron's website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Regeneron
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to numerous approved treatments and product candidates in development, most of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. 

Regeneron pushes the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerates drug development using our proprietary technologies, such as VelociSuite®, which produces optimized fully human antibodies and new classes of bispecific antibodies. We are shaping the next frontier of medicine with data-powered insights from the Regeneron Genetics Center® and pioneering genetic medicine platforms, enabling us to identify innovative targets and complementary approaches to potentially treat or cure diseases.

For more information, please visit www.Regeneron.com or follow Regeneron on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or X.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Ryan Crowe
914.847.8790
ryan.crowe@regeneron.com

Corporate Communications
Christina Chan
914.847.8827
christina.chan@regeneron.com


New York Events
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
