Regen BioPharma Update on Orphan Drug Application for HemaXellerate Will Be Presented At Emerging Growth Conference on September 24, 2025

September 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) today announced the Company will be presenting an update on its application for Orphan Drug status to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HemaXellerate. This therapy is anticipated being used in treating aplastic anemia. Additionally the Company anticipates HemaXellerate may be used in addressing the side effects of Chemotherapy, a market of several billions of dollars.

The Company’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Koos said he will be making the update on the Orphan Drug Application and answering questions from the audience. The Company has stated it is poised to move into Clinical Phase I with HemaXellerate, which has already been cleared by the FDA.

If you would like to participate in the conference or ask questions, please use the link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717091&tp_key=c78a55764a&sti=rgbp to register. The conference presentation will start at 4:25 pm Eastern on September 24th and last for approximately 10 minutes

About Regen BioPharma, Inc.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Regen BioPharma Inc.
David R. Koos, Ph.D.
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
+1-619-722-5505 Phone
+1-619-330-2328 Fax
Email: david.koos@regenbiopharmainc.com or
david.koos@regenbiopharmainc.com
X (formerly twitter): https://x.com/TheRegenBio


Southern California Events
