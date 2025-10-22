Recordati Launches 12th Edition of Arrigo Recordati Prize to Support Research in Paediatric Oncology

The 2026 Award is focused on research in paediatric oncology, specifically sarcomas

Paediatric sarcomas are among the leading causes of cancer-related death in children, yet there has been little innovation in treatment progress over the past 40 years

The winning project will be awarded a research grant of €250,000

Applications are open to young investigators of all nationalities until 31 January 2026 – all information available at prize.recordati.com

Milan, 21st October 2025 – Recordati S.p.A. today announced the launch of the 12th edition of the Arrigo Recordati Prize, dedicated to advancing research in paediatric oncology, with a focus on sarcomas. Paediatric sarcomas are among the leading causes of cancer-related death in children and continue to take a profound toll on the children and families affected by the disease.

Advancing understanding of the pathophysiology of paediatric sarcomas is essential to developing targeted therapies that are both effective and tolerable, limiting toxicity. Translational efforts, bridging laboratory discoveries with clinical applications, are vital to accelerate early intervention strategies and improve outcomes.

The 2026 edition of the Arrigo Recordati Prize addresses this challenge, aiming to spotlight and support pioneering research in paediatric oncology. By fostering collaboration across disciplines and supporting promising early-career investigators, the Prize seeks to catalyse breakthroughs that could redefine care for children affected by sarcomas.

“I am honoured that, for the 12th edition of the Arrigo Recordati Prize, we are focusing on paediatric oncology, specifically sarcomas — a field where significant progress has been made, but there is still important work to be done. This initiative reflects our unwavering dedication and commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by rare diseases, whilst recognising excellence in research and supporting young investigators in pioneering breakthroughs,” said Andrea Recordati, Chairman of Recordati.

Young investigators of all nationalities working in the area of paediatric oncology are eligible to apply. Submissions will be reviewed by an independent panel of internationally recognised rare disease experts. The winning project will be awarded a research grant of €250,000.

Applications can be submitted at prize.recordati.com. Deadline to apply is 31 January 2026.

The Arrigo Recordati Prize is an international award that aims to promote scientific research and inspire biomedical discoveries benefiting people worldwide. It was established in 2000 in memory of Arrigo Recordati, who strongly believed in the power of scientific research to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and provide products beneficial to public health and individual well-being. His legacy continues to inspire a new generation of researchers—driven by the belief that scientific discovery is the true engine of progress in healthcare.

Over the last almost 20 years, Recordati has developed, produced and marketed medicines for the treatment of rare diseases through Recordati Rare Diseases, dedicated entirely to serving patients globally living with rare conditions and focused on key treatment areas including rare metabolic diseases, endocrinology and oncology. From 2019, to reflect our commitment, the Prize is dedicated to the promotion and recognition of excellence in orphan disease treatment research.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical Group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. We are uniquely structured to provide treatments across specialty and primary care, and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, chemical and finished product manufacturing, commercialisation and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC with over 4,500 employees. We believe that health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Today, our purpose of “unlocking the full potential of life” aims at empowering individuals to live life to the fullest, whether addressing common health challenges or the rarest.

