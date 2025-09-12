SUBSCRIBE
Recludix Pharma to Present at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in the discovery of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced that Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., president and chief executive officer, Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and head of research and development, and Brian Hodous, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum. An overview of the company will be presented on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and archived webcast, visit the News & Events page of the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com/news-events. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Recludix
Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced program is focused on STAT6 (signal transducer and activator of transcription 6) where abnormal activation is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and chronic spontaneous urticaria. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of a STAT6 inhibitor, and it is planning to submit an Investigational New Drug application for its STAT6 inhibitor REX-8756 in 2025. Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts
Matt Caldemeyer
Chief Business Officer
mcaldemeyer@recludix.com

Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


