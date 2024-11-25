SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Recludix Pharma to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in December

November 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a leader in discovery of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced that members of Recludix’s management will participate in two investor conferences in December.

  • Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL
    • Meetings on Tuesday, December 3, 2024
  • Evercore HealthCONx Conference in Miami, FL

About Recludix
Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) proteins where abnormal activation is found in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a strategic partnership with Sanofi for the development and commercialization of a STAT6 inhibitor. Recludix is also advancing STAT3 inhibitors for Th17-mediated I&I diseases, as well as additional programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts
Matt Caldemeyer
Chief Business Officer
mcaldemeyer@recludix.com

Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac