Recludix Pharma Announces Upcoming Oral Presentations on Preclinical Data for Oral STAT6 Inhibitor REX-8756 and Topical STAT 1/3 Inhibitors at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced preclinical data for STAT6 inhibitor REX-8756 and STAT1/3 inhibitors will be highlighted in two oral presentations at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting taking place May 13-16, 2026, in Chicago, IL. REX-8756 is an oral, potent and selective STAT6 inhibitor being evaluated in an ongoing blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical study.

Oral Presentations

Title: REX-8756 is an oral first-in-class orthosteric STAT6 inhibitor that demonstrates efficacious potential and safety differentiation in a TH2-mediated dermatitis model Session Title: Concurrent Minisymposium 12: Translational Studies: Preclinical Date: Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 8:45 – 8:55 a.m. CT





Title: First-in-class potent and selective dual STAT1/3 inhibitors optimized for topical treatment of dermatologic inflammatory diseases Session Title: Concurrent Minisymposium 12: Translational Studies: Preclinical Date: Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 9:15 – 9:25 a.m. CT





About Recludix

Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts

Matt Caldemeyer

Chief Business Officer

mcaldemeyer@recludix.com



Alexandra Santos

asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com