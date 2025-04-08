SUBSCRIBE
ReAlta Life Sciences to Present New Clinical Data from Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy Program at Pediatric Academic Societies 2025 Meeting

April 8, 2025 | 
2 min read

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. (“ReAlta” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to saving lives by rebalancing the inflammatory response to address rare and acute inflammatory diseases, today announced two upcoming poster presentations featuring new clinical data from its hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) program at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Annual Meeting, taking place April 24-28, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.


The presentations will showcase important findings from ReAlta’s ongoing HIE research, a serious condition that can cause brain damage in newborns, including data on inflammatory biomarkers and pharmacokinetic data from the Company’s Phase 2 STAR trial in newborns with HIE. The STAR trial (NCT05778188), currently enrolling patients at 13 NICUs across the U.S., is a two-stage, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod), the Company’s lead candidate, in newborns with moderate or severe HIE undergoing therapeutic hypothermia.

Poster presentations details are as follows:

Title: 371 - Early Granulocyte Inflammatory Biomarkers in Newborn Babies with Moderate or Severe Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy
Session: Neonatal Neurology 3
Date/Time: Friday, April 25, 2025, 5:30 – 7:45 PM HST

Title: 656 - Pharmacokinetics of RLS-0071, a Novel Anti-Inflammatory Peptide, in Newborns With Moderate or Severe Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy
Session: Neonatal Neurology 4
Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025, 8:30 – 10:45 AM HST

About ReAlta Life Sciences

ReAlta Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical mid-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing life threatening rare and acute inflammatory diseases by rebalancing the inflammatory response. The Company’s EPICC peptide platform leverages discoveries from the human astrovirus (HAstV-1), which uniquely inhibits components of the innate immune system. ReAlta’s therapeutic peptides employ the dual-targeting mechanisms of HAstV-1 to modulate both complement and innate inflammatory pathways by inhibiting complement cascade activation and two key neutrophil-driven mechanisms: myeloperoxidase (MPO) and neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs). The Company’s lead candidate, RLS-0071 (pegtarazimod), has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designations for hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a devastating disease that causes brain damage and high mortality in oxygen-deprived newborns; Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medicines Agency for HIE; FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designations for acute graft-versus-host disease (aGvHD) associated with bone marrow and stem cell transplants; and FDA IND clearance for acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Founded in 2018, ReAlta operates in Norfolk, Virginia and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.realtalifesciences.com.

Contacts

Investors:
John Rickman
Chief Financial Officer
jrickman@realtals.com

Media:
Harrison Wong
ICR Healthcare
ReAltaPR@icrhealthcare.com

Virginia Events
