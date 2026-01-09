Ray Therapeutics Appoints Scott Braunstein, M.D., as Chairman of the Board of Directors

— Seasoned biopharma industry leader brings more than 30 years of experience to support company’s growth trajectory —

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ray Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for vision restoration, today announced the appointment of Scott Braunstein, M.D., as Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. The company’s lead program, RTx-015, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial to treat retinitis pigmentosa (RP). Ray Therapeutics is also poised to dose the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial of RTx-021 for Stargardt disease.

“We are excited and privileged to welcome Scott as Chairman of the Board,” said Paul Bresge, CEO & Co-Founder, Ray Therapeutics. “Scott’s unique background across clinical medicine, investment management, and executive leadership in biopharma will be instrumental as we advance RTx-015 and RTx-021 through the clinic. Scott's proven track record of guiding companies through strategic growth and value creation will help us progress our mission of restoring vision for millions of people with blinding diseases.”

Dr. Braunstein brings over 30 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience. Previously he served as Chairman and CEO of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage company focused on rare forms of epilepsy, until acquired by Immedica Pharma AB. His prior experience also includes serving as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Chief Operating Officer at Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, and 12 years with J.P. Morgan Asset Management as a Managing Director, Healthcare Analyst, and the Portfolio Manager of the J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Fund.

“Ray Therapeutics has a truly unique opportunity to usher in a new generation of bioengineered optogenetic medicines for those with blinding diseases,” said Dr. Braunstein. “I am impressed by the scientific rigor behind RayTx’s programs and the management team’s commitment to patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team and the Board on a variety of strategic and operational initiatives as we work to translate this promising technology into approved therapies for those living with RP and other retinal diseases.”

Dr. Braunstein has been an operating partner at Aisling Capital since 2015. He currently serves on the board of directors for Aegle Therapeutics (Chairman), AtaiBeckley (Vice Chair), Caribou Biosciences, Inc., RAPT Therapeutics, and One Biosciences. Dr. Braunstein previously served on the board of directors of Trevena Inc., Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., Ziopharm Oncology Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (previously known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc.) Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, which was acquired by MorphoSys in 2021, and SiteOne Therapeutics, which was recently acquired by Lilly.

Dr. Braunstein began his career as a practicing physician at the Summit Medical Group and as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center. He received an M.D. from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and a BASc in biology from Cornell University.

About Retinitis Pigmentosa

RP is a genetic disease in which the photoreceptors gradually degenerate, resulting in complete or nearly complete blindness for most patients. The symptoms of RP include night blindness, reduced visual fields, and eventual loss of visual acuity. Patients are typically diagnosed in the first decades of life. It is estimated that more than half a million people are affected by RP worldwide. At present, no effective treatment is available for RP.

About Ray Therapeutics

Ray Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing optogenetic therapies to restore vision in patients with severe retinal degeneration. By delivering a bioengineered, highly light-sensitive protein to targeted retinal cells, the approach is designed to improve visual function regardless of the underlying genetic mutation. The company’s lead candidate, RTx-015, targets retinal ganglion cells and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with retinitis pigmentosa. Ray Therapeutics has a second program entering the clinic, RTx-021, for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy, which targets retinal bipolar cells. Ray Therapeutics is headquartered in Berkeley, California. For more information, visit www.raytherapeutics.com.

