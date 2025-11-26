Rapport Therapeutics to Present New Phase 2a Data Analysis Further Characterizing RAP-219 in Focal Onset Seizures at 2025 American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting

New analysis examines RAP-219’s effect during the first month of treatment and consistency of efficacy over the treatment period, effectiveness across baseline disease severities, and impact on seizure severity

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today announced that the Company will present the results of its Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in focal onset seizures (FOS), along with new efficacy analysis, at the upcoming 2025 American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting, taking place December 5–9, 2025, in Atlanta.

The Company will present during the meeting’s poster sessions and will also host a dedicated Scientific Exhibit Room highlighting the RAP-219 clinical program. In addition to topline efficacy and safety data from its Phase 2a FOS trial, new data on RAP-219’s effect during the first month of treatment and consistency of efficacy over the entire treatment period, the effect of baseline disease severity on efficacy outcomes, and the effect of RAP-219 on seizure severity will be presented. The full schedule of Rapport posters at AES is as follows:

Poster Session Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Efficacy and Tolerability of RAP-219, a Potential First-in-Class Negative Allosteric Modulator of γ8 Transmembrane AMPA Receptor Associated Protein: Impact on RNS Long Episodes and Focal Seizures

Poster: 2.489

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET





Abstract Title: RAP-219: A Differentiated ASM Targeting Restricted Brain Expression of Transmembrane AMPA Receptor Protein γ8

Poster: 3.355

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Scientific Exhibit Room Details:

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Time: 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: GWCC B303, Level 3

The Exhibit Room will feature the posters listed above, along with the following additional posters:

Effect of RAP-219 on Long Episodes and Clinical Seizures in Adults with Drug-Resistant Focal Seizures and an Implanted Responsive Neurostimulator (RNS) System by Baseline Long Episode and Clinical Seizure Frequencies: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Study

Effect of RAP-219 on Seizure Severity in Adults with Drug-Resistant Focal Seizures and an Implanted Responsive Neurostimulator (RNS) System: Analysis of a Phase 2a Proof-of-Concept Study

Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of RAP-219 in Healthy Volunteers

Novel Design of a Focal Epilepsy Proof-of-Concept Study of RAP-219, a Negative Allosteric Modulator of the γ8 Transmembrane AMPA Receptor-Associated Regulatory Protein (TARPγ8)

Optimal Cut Point for Reduction in Long Episode Frequency to Predict Meaningful Change in Clinical Seizure Frequency

Evolution of RAP-219 for the Treatment of Epilepsy

Following the conference, the Rapport AES posters will be available within the Publications section of the Company’s website.

About RAP-219

RAP-219 is a potential first-in-class, clinical-stage TARPγ8-specific AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM). Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, the receptor associated protein (RAP) TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete brain regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, where focal seizures often originate. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has pipeline-in-a-product potential and is evaluating the compound as a transformational treatment for patients with focal onset seizures, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for drug-resistant focal onset seizures, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

