Rapalogix Health Closes $20 Million Series A Financing to Accelerate Re-Q Health Expansion and Advance Prescription Therapeutics Pipeline

Round Co-Led by GordonMD Global Investments® LP and Woodline Partners

Proceeds to Fund National Expansion of Re-Q Health and IND-Enabling Development of RLX-202

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapalogix Health, a biotechnology company advancing a science-first approach to cellular longevity and skin health, today announced the closing of a $20 million Series A financing co-led by GordonMD Global Investments® LP (“GordonMD”) — the Beverly Hills-based physician-led biopharma investment firm — and Woodline Partners. The round reflects GordonMD’s conviction that mechanism-driven platforms in dermatology represent a compelling and underserved frontier in biopharma. Proceeds will fund the national commercial expansion of Re-Q Health and IND-enabling development of RLX-202, the company’s prescription therapeutic lead candidate for aesthetic dermatology.

GordonMD, whose investment strategy combines first-hand medical expertise with rigorous bottom-up analysis to identify differentiated biology, identified Rapalogix as a portfolio priority based on the scientific rigor of its TORC1-targeting platform.

“As a physician-investor focused on differentiated biology, I look for companies where the mechanism of action is the competitive advantage,” said Craig Gordon, MD, Founder, CEO and CIO of GordonMD Global Investments. “Rapalogix has that in RLX-201. The science underlying their platform has the potential to redefine how we treat skin aging — both in the aesthetics office and, eventually, in the clinic.”

Rapalogix’s lead molecule, RLX-201, is a patented pro-longevity compound designed to restore youthful cellular function through modulation of TORC1 activity in the skin. Re-Q Pro-Longevity Face Serum, powered by RLX-201, launched nationally on May 14, 2026, and is currently available at dermatology and aesthetic practices across the United States.

“This financing marks a significant milestone for Rapalogix and reflects the strength of the science underlying our platform,” said Rahul Mehta, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Rapalogix Health. “This capital enables us to bring our cellular longevity vision to more patients and physicians across the country while advancing our next generation of therapeutics.”

The financing follows strong industry recognition for Rapalogix, including four 2026 awards: First Place at the IMCAS Innovation Tank in Paris, the Judges’ Choice Award at Octane’s Aesthetics Tech Forum, Start-Up of the Year at the INNOCOS Beauty, Tech & Longevity Summit, and the Catalyst Award at AMWC in Monaco.

About GordonMD Global Investments

GordonMD Global Investments® LP is a Beverly Hills-based investment firm focused on transformative biopharma opportunities. Led by Craig Gordon, MD, GordonMD pursues a disciplined strategy centered on precision medicine, novel therapeutic platforms, and clinical-stage companies with the potential to redefine standard of care.

About Rapalogix Health

Rapalogix Health is a California-based biotechnology company pioneering the next evolution in skin health through foundational insights in longevity science. The company is developing an innovative pipeline of prescription therapeutics and professional skincare products. Re-Q Pro-Longevity Face Serum, powered by proprietary RLX-201, is now available at dermatology and aesthetic practices nationwide.

Media Contact:

Jim Gold, Gold Media Consultants

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