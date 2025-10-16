Rakovina Therapeutics to Present New Data Highlighting Novel ATR Inhibitor with CNS Penetration at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV, FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-enabled drug discovery, today announced that new preclinical data from its ATR inhibitor program will be presented in a poster session at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 22-26 at the Hynes Convention Center Boston, Massachusetts.

DNA damage repair (DDR) enzymes, including Ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein serine/threonine kinase (ATR), are crucial for maintaining stability in cells. Inhibition of DDR enzymes has proven to be a compelling therapeutic option for numerous cancer indications. However, they lack the ability to effectively penetrate through the blood-brain barrier into the central nervous system (CNS), making them suboptimal for the treatment of brain tumors and metastases.

Rakovina’s presentation will highlight the Company’s ATR inhibitor program developed in collaboration with Variational AI and their Enki™ generative AI platform. This platform was used to create a shortlist of compounds with properties to selectively target ATR. The most promising molecules from this list were synthesized and characterized in vitro and in vivo. Data on the potency, selectivity, CNS penetrance and metabolic stability of select inhibitors will be presented and members of the team will be available for discussion with potential collaborators.

“The data to be presented at AACR-NCI-EORTC reflects the continued progress of our AI-driven drug discovery pipeline and the importance of our collaboration with Variational AI,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Our ATR inhibitor drug candidates show strong efficacy and blood-brain barrier permeability, a critical unmet need in current cancer therapies.”

Presentation Details:

Title: Novel ATR inhibitors with CNS penetrance developed by artificial intelligence

About the AACR-NCI-EORTC1

Hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research, the National Cancer Institute, and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer, the 2025 Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics conference will once again attract 1,500-2,000 academics, scientists, regulatory agency staff, investors, and biotech and pharmaceutical industry representatives from across the globe to discuss innovations in drug development, target selection, the impact of new discoveries in cellular and molecular biology, and early clinical trials. For more information, please visit: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-nci-eortc-international-conference-on-molecular-targets-and-cancer-therapeutics-2025/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

