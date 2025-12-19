SUBSCRIBE
QurAlis Invited to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation (“QurAlis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 8:30AM PT at the Westin St. Francis in Elizabethan Room D.



The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.


Contacts

Kathy Vincent
kathy.vincent@quralis.com
310-403-8951

