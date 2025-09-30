Quotient Therapeutics Appoints Drug Discovery and Development Veteran, Andrew Bayliffe, as Chief Development Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Therapeutics, a company pioneering somatic genomics to inform breakthrough medicines, today announced that it has appointed Andrew (Andy) Bayliffe, PhD, as Chief Development Officer. Andy brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with expertise spanning discovery and development of small molecule and antibody therapeutics across a broad range of disease areas.

“Andy brings a depth of drug development expertise across modalities and therapeutic areas, joining at a pivotal time as we look to translate our somatic genomics findings into meaningful medicines for patients,” said Rahul Kakkar, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient. “His leadership will be instrumental in executing on our internal and partnered programs, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Andy Bayliffe, PhD added, “Through the discovery of novel drug targets, Quotient has a unique opportunity to transform standards of care across a broad spectrum of diseases. I look forward to joining this innovative team and ensuring our Somatic Genomics technology enables the development of treatments for patients in need.”

Andy’s experience spans pharmaceutical, biotech and venture capital roles. During his 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Andy led the discovery and development of numerous drug programs through early and late phases across a broad range of therapy areas, while developing deep expertise in the clinical pharmacology of both small and large molecules. More recently, as a Venture Partner at Apple Tree Partners venture capital firm, Andy co-founded Marengo Therapeutics where, as Chief Scientific Officer, he led the discovery of several novel TCR-targeted antibody platforms for treating autoimmune and oncology diseases. During more than five years as CSO at Marengo, Andy led the development of a diverse pipeline of wholly owned and partnered programs in addition to defining the translational pharmacology of lead molecules in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. Andy has a successful track record collaborating with basic and clinical academics, funding agencies, and regulatory authorities, and continues to publish original research in peer-reviewed journals while contributing to the broader translational science and experimental medicine field through interactions with learned societies and institutions. He completed his undergraduate and PhD studies in pharmacology, physiology and molecular biology at Manchester Metropolitan University and Leeds University in the UK.

