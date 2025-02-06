SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quince Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, a virtual event, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 beginning at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page under the News & Events heading of Quince’s Investor Relations website at ir.quincetx.com. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly following the end of the live event.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media & Investor Contact:
Stacy Roughan
Quince Therapeutics, Inc.
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
ir@quincetx.com

