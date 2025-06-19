Quince Therapeutics Announces Closing of Up to $22 Million Private Placement of Securities

Financing priced at a premium; led by healthcare-focused institutional investor Nantahala Capital with participation from existing Quince stockholders including ADAR1 Capital Management, along with members of Quince’s senior management

Cash runway now extends through Phase 3 NEAT into at least the second quarter of 2026

Phase 3 NEAT enrollment momentum continues with 95 total participants enrolled to date; topline results expected in first quarter of 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) (“Quince” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced sale and issuance to certain institutional and accredited investors, of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), and accompanying common warrants (“Warrants”) that resulted in approximately $11.5 million in upfront proceeds and potential additional proceeds of up to $10.4 million if the accompanying Warrants are exercised in full for cash, before deducting placement agent fees and other private placement expenses.

The private placement priced at a premium and was led by healthcare-focused institutional investor Nantahala Capital with participation from existing Quince stockholders including ADAR1 Capital Management, along with members of Quince’s senior management.

Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are pleased to secure additional financing that allows us to complete enrollment of our pivotal Phase 3 NEAT clinical trial and extend our cash runway beyond topline results. This transaction reflects a significant commitment from high caliber healthcare investors who believe in our technology platform and Phase 3 asset, eDSP. Success in our lead indication of Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) would demonstrate our ability to deliver corticosteroid efficacy without toxicity and would expand opportunities for pursuing additional indications for both rare and non-rare diseases.”

Quince intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding the ongoing enrollment of the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 NEAT (Neurological Effects of eDSP on Subjects with A-T; NCT06193200/IEDAT-04-2022) clinical trial in A-T, research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses and capital expenditures. The net upfront proceeds from the private placement, combined with Quince’s current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $31.6 million as of March 31, 2025, are expected to fund the Company’s operations into the second quarter of 2026, or the second half of 2026 if the Warrants are exercised in full for cash. In addition, the Company expects to use proceeds to continue to expand and accelerate its development pipeline by funding new program expansion into Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other high priority rare disease indications for its lead asset eDSP.

The Company continues to make meaningful progress in enrolling participants in its pivotal Phase 3 NEAT clinical trial. Key highlights to date include:

A total of 95 participants have been enrolled, including 77 participants in the six to nine year-old primary analysis population and 18 participants aged 10 years or older.

All 39 NEAT participants to date have elected to transition to the NEAT open label extension (OLE) study ( NCT06664853 IEDAT-04-2022

Quince expects to report topline results from the Phase 3 NEAT clinical trial in the first quarter of 2026. Assuming positive study results, the Company plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2026.

Quince was granted FDA Fast Track designation for the Company’s eDSP System for the treatment of patients with A-T based on the potential for eDSP to address a high unmet medical need.

NEAT is an international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the neurological effects of Quince’s lead asset, eDSP (dexamethasone sodium phosphate [DSP] encapsulated in autologous red blood cells; previously referred to as EryDex) in patients with A-T.

Participants are randomized (1:1) between eDSP or placebo and treatment consists of six infusions scheduled once every 21 to 30 days. The primary efficacy endpoint will be measured by the change from baseline to last efficacy visit in the rescored modified International Cooperative Ataxia Rating Scale (RmICARS) compared to placebo.

About the Private Placement

At the closing, the Company issued to the investors an aggregate of 6,671,928 shares of common stock, 2,000,000 pre-funded warrants and accompanying Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 8,671,928 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), at a combined purchase price of $1.325 per share (or $1.324 per pre-funded warrant) and accompanying Warrant (representing a 10% premium over the $1.20 closing price per share of the Company’s common stock on June 11, 2025). The accompanying Warrants have an exercise price of $1.20 per share and are exercisable immediately. The Warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Citizens Capital Markets acted as the lead placement agent for the private placement. Maxim Group LLC and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as co-placement agents for the private placement.

