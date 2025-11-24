SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

QuidelOrtho To Participate In Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho"), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, announced today that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Evercore ISI 8th Annual Healthcare Conference, Tuesday, December 2, 2025

    Members of QuidelOrtho's management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.



  • Citi Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, December 3, 2025

    Members of QuidelOrtho's management team are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

Interested parties can access the live webcast and replay in the "Events & Presentations" section of the "Investor Relations" page of QuidelOrtho's website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, delivering fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact:

Juliet Cunningham

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media Contact:

D. Nikki Wheeler

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

media@QuidelOrtho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quidelortho-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302624120.html

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves