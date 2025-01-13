QuantHealth Expands Its Leadership Team, Primes its SaaS Platform for Enterprise-Grade Pharmaceutical Partnerships

The Company Appoints Sharon Dagan as Chief Architect and Siwar El Assad as Chief Information Security Officer to Strengthen its Trial-Simulation Technology and Security Rigor

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantHealth, an AI-powered drug development platform, today announced the appointment of Sharon Dagan as Chief Architect and Siwar El Assad as Chief Information Security Officer, seeing through its end-to-end vision of a clinical AI operating system that covers the entire value chain of clinical trials from target to approval.





Through the expansion of its leadership team, QuantHealth will advance its existing SaaS platform, the QuantHealth Clinical Development OS, and enhance its security infrastructure. The platform is designed to transform clinical trial decision-making by integrating advanced AI-driven simulations with operational, regulatory, and commercial considerations, providing comprehensive support for clinical workflows.

The pharmaceutical industry operates under constant scrutiny, with high expectations for innovation, efficiency, and compliance with rigorous regulatory standards. This has only intensified recently as the FDA has taken a more proactive role in shaping the regulatory landscape. Against this backdrop, robust security infrastructure is more critical than ever. As pharmaceutical companies leverage advanced technologies to optimize drug development and clinical trials, safeguarding sensitive data, such as proprietary research and patient information, has become a top priority.

“Following our launch into the U.S. market in 2022, QuantHealth has developed partnerships with 8 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies,” said Orr Inbar, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantHealth. “In this new stage of growth, we are focusing on enhancing the deployment capabilities data and systems integration with our pharma customers. Ensuring their data remains secure and providing seamless integration are paramount concerns, for which we are developing enterprise-grade solutions with modern software architectures and cybersecurity standards.”

Sharon Dagan joins QuantHealth with more than 30 years of experience in software development and systems engineering. Previously, he enhanced system architecture and pioneered AI-driven features at Totango, and contributed innovative designs at IBM across multiple industries. As Chief Architect, Dagan will lead the development of a highly integrated, modular platform architecture that ensures scalability and seamless adoption by enterprise partners.

“AI is rapidly transforming how drugs are developed and brought to market,” said Sharon Dagan, Chief Architect of QuantHealth. “With over three decades of experience in software development and system architecture, I’ve seen the challenges enterprises face when scaling complex systems. My focus will be on building a robust, modular platform that supports large-scale, enterprise-level deployments and adapts seamlessly to the rapidly evolving needs of pharma companies. With this, we can support the evolution of a product that has already proven successful.”

Siwar El Assad, a seasoned cybersecurity leader, brings extensive experience in both defensive and offensive security to QuantHealth. Having begun her career at Check Point Software Technologies, El Assad has since led initiatives to advance cybersecurity practices across the tech and healthcare sectors. As Chief Information Security Officer, she will focus on elevating QuantHealth’s data security protocols, safeguarding sensitive clinical trial data, and ensuring compliance with the highest industry standards.

“As the pharmaceutical industry continues to adopt cutting-edge AI technologies, the need for a strong and proactive approach to cybersecurity intensifies,” said Siwar El Assad, Chief Information Security Officer at QuantHealth. “QuantHealth places such a high priority on safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining the trust of its partners, which I admire deeply. I want to ensure that our security infrastructure meets and exceeds industry standards, providing a solid foundation for innovation and protecting the integrity of clinical trial data as we help redefine drug development.”

This news follows QuantHealth publishing outcomes of its simulated clinical trial outcomes, demonstrating 85 percent accuracy across 100 trials, a key indicator of the platform’s reliability and potential impact. QuantHealth’s platform is already being used by several top pharmaceutical companies for clinical trial design and development. The updated solution will be available for users in early 2025.

About QuantHealth: 90% of drugs fail the clinical stage, representing a direct $45B annual waste to pharma companies. To address this challenge at its core, QuantHealth’s Clinical-Simulator predicts how each patient in a clinical trial will respond to treatment, allowing trial design teams to predict how an entire clinical trial will play out and adapt accordingly. Based on its novel AI engine and a vast dataset of 350m patients and over 700K therapeutics, QuantHealth’s simulator can predict clinical trial results with high accuracy, allowing users to answer mission-critical questions such as trial go/no-go, cohort optimization, drug repurposing, and more. QuantHealth was founded by healthcare experts who led commercial, product, and data science at various leading companies in the US and Israel. QuantHealth is backed by expert Life-Science investors in the US, Europe, and Israel and is supported by an advisory board of physicians and scientists from leading academic institutions. To learn more, visit https://quanthealth.ai.

