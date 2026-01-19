Quanterix Corporation Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - January 16, 2026

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (“Quanterix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced that on January 15, 2026, inducement grants (the “Inducement Grants”) were made to four employees in connection with the commencement of their employment. The Inducement Grants consist of 88,050 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 88,050 shares of Quanterix common stock and options to purchase (“Options”) an aggregate of 125,745 shares of Quanterix common stock at an exercise price of $7.95 per share, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on the date of grant.

25% of the RSUs vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining RSUs vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the applicable individual’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

The Options have a 10-year term, and 25% of the Options vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining Options vesting in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the applicable individual’s continued employment with the Company or one of its subsidiaries through the vesting date.

The Inducement Grants were granted under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan as an inducement material to these individuals entering employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors.

