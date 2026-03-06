Quanta Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Establishing that Direct Multi-KRAS Inhibitors Retain Strong Activity Against Resistance Mechanisms Acquired from Treatment with pan-RAS Tri-Complex Inhibitors

– Direct multi-KRAS inhibitors, QTX3034 and QTX3544, exhibit potent activity against established and novel resistance mechanisms to daraxonrasib in KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer cells –

– Data support potential benefit of direct KRAS inhibitors in patients resistant to tri-complex inhibitor (TCI) therapies –

– Direct KRAS inhibitors may combine with clinically available targeted therapies to overcome multiple mechanisms of cyclophilin A-dependent TCI resistance –

RADNOR, Pa. and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative oral therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, today announced the presentation of data demonstrating its oral multi-KRAS inhibitors, G12D-preferring QTX3034 and G12V-preferring QTX3544, retain potent activity in the presence of known and novel mechanisms acquired from treatment with the pan-RAS(ON) tri-complex inhibitor, daraxonrasib. The presentation will be given at the AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: RAS Oncogenesis and Therapeutics being held March 5-8, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

“While pan-RAS tri-complex inhibitors have demonstrated a broad potential to treat various KRAS-driven cancers, acquired resistance mechanisms have limited the depth and durability of clinical benefit, particularly with heterogeneous tumors such as colorectal cancer,” said Cameron Pitt, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Quanta Therapeutics. “Our data confirm previously reported resistance pathways, identify novel mutations uniquely associated with this class of therapies and demonstrate the ability of our drug candidates to overcome key tri-complex inhibitor resistance mechanisms.”

Pitt added, “As the field continues to evolve, patients with KRAS-mutated cancers will require multiple distinct drug mechanisms to combat the propensity for RAS reactivation. Studies like this deepen our understanding of resistance biology and can inform strategies to optimize patient outcomes. Supported by encouraging clinical data to date, along with these new preclinical findings, we believe our approach to direct KRAS inhibition may provide a valuable therapeutic option for KRAS-mutant cancer patients with diverse treatment histories including a prior tri-complex inhibitor.”

AACR-RAS presentation information:

Title: Resistance to the pan-RAS(ON) tri-complex inhibitor daraxonrasib is overcome by direct multi- KRAS inhibitors, QTX3034 and QTX3544.

Date and Time: Saturday, March 7, 2026; 11:45 am – 12:15 pm

Session Name: Poster Session B

Abstract Number: B033

About Quanta Therapeutics

Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta's success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA. Find more information at https://www.quantatx.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn: Quanta Therapeutics.

