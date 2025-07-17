Qualigen Granted New Patents Covering 25 Countries

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (the “Company” or “Qualigen”) is announcing an update on patents granted in the first six months of 2025. The patent is Titled “Substitued Naphthalene Diimides and Their Use.” The patent is for the drug, which was developed by Professor Stephen Neidle and his team at the University College of London, and is licensed by Qualigen Therapeutics, QN-302. These patents cover the product and their methods of manufacturing.

Through validations and process across Europe these patents were granted and cover the majority of the Euoprean population. In total over 20 countries in Europe have patent coverage for QN-302. Qualigen has also been granted similar patent coverage in India, China and Russia. The expiration on these patents extends into 2040. “Having the patents granted covering so much of the world’s population strengthens our position as a drug development company. By assuring such strong coverage will allow us to continue bringing QN-302 to market and treating patients suffering from Pancreatic and Gastrointestinal Cancer.”, stated Kevin Richardson II, CEO of Qualigen. Qualigen will provide periodic updates on new patents granted, as there are a number which have been published and others which are pending.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information about Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc., please visit www.qlgntx.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

