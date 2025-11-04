QT Imaging’s Quantitative Ultrasound Technology and Science to be Front and Center at RSNA 2025

Company seminar and technology demos to be hosted by its strategic partner, Canon Medical Systems USA

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: QTIH), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, is pleased to announce that its Chief Medical Officer, Elaine luanow, MD, will host a seminar titled “Quantitative Transmission Imaging Technology: The Future of Breast Imaging with Safe Volumetric Ultrasound” at the upcoming 111th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (“RSNA 2025”) being held in Chicago, IL, November 30 – December 4, 2025.

Dr. luanow’s RSNA 2025 seminar, which will be delivered in-person at 1:00pm CT on Dec 3rd at the Canon Workshop (Booth #8349, North Hall), will show technology advancements in image quality as well as the drivers behind QT Imaging’s major transformation from a hardware-focused startup to a biomarker-driven AI imaging company.

QTI Imaging is also pleased to invite RSNA 2025 attendees to visit Booth #6713, in the North Hall, for live demonstrations of its FDA-cleared QTI Breast Acoustic CT™ scanner - the first non-invasive breast imaging technology that provides a true 3D image of the breast anatomy without compression, contrast administration, or harmful ionizing radiation.

About QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (OTCQB: QTIH) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “will,” and “expect,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT imaging technology, plans for QT Imaging Holdings, including its transformation from a hardware-focused startup to a biomarker-driven AI imaging company, new product development and introduction, and product sales growth and projected revenues. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: research results from the use of the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT Scanner, the ability of QT Imaging Holdings to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT Scanner, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products, trends, and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, and the ability to move product sales to production levels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of QT Imaging Holdings’ filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to QT Imaging Holdings as of the date hereof, and QT Imaging Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

