QIAGEN Supports UK Initiative to Sequence Genomes of 100,000 Newborns With Expert-Curated Genomic Content

Genomics England select QIAGEN’s Clinical Knowledge Base to power first-of-its-kind whole-genome sequencing study for newborns

National study will screen newborns for more than 200 treatable conditions to help identify appropriate treatments that are accessible for all in England

Clinically relevant variant content from QIAGEN will be used to support evidence-based variant interpretation and reporting results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & VENLO, The Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that it has partnered with Genomics England to support the delivery of the Generation Study.





This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to sequence the genomes of 100,000 newborns in England to screen for over 200 selected conditions, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment of rare conditions.

Through its Clinical Knowledge Base, QIAGEN will be the only company to provide clinically relevant variant content for genes included in the point-of-care sequencing test. Now that testing has begun, this content will be used to support rapid variant interpretation and reporting of sequencing results.

The Generation Study will sequence and analyze the genomes of 100,000 newborns for a set of actionable genetic conditions that may affect their health in early years. Officially launched in October 2024, the national study will screen newborns for more than 200 treatable conditions that affect approximately 3,000 babies born each year in the UK.1

“When it comes to screening newborns to identify babies at risk for developing a rare disease, there is no room for error,” said Dominic John, Head of QIAGEN Digital Insights. “We are pleased to be the only company to partner with Genomics England in this landmark program to provide nationwide access to the power of whole-genome sequencing for newborns in the United Kingdom, potentially improving the health of thousands of families.”

The study will identify conditions such as Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) in babies sooner and could enable hundreds to benefit from earlier diagnosis and treatment that could help slow the progression of rare conditions and even extend their lives.

“Variant interpretation is really important for the Generation Study, which aims to identify more than 200 conditions in otherwise asymptomatic babies, where symptoms might not present until later in childhood,” said Dr Ellen Thomas, Chief Medical Officer, Genomics England. “By providing expert-curated content for every gene being tested in the study, QIAGEN are supporting our ability to safely return results to participants.”

The QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base offers comprehensive genomic content built on expert manual curation. Rather than examining and interpreting each variant in real-time against the evidence found in the medical literature, newborn sequencing benefits greatly from pre-curated knowledge which is readily comparable to each newborn’s DNA.

For over two decades, QIAGEN has brought together the power of hundreds of physicians and bioinformatics expert curators with manual and computational methods to efficiently curate, annotate and analyze complex clinical evidence that are essential for accurate and high-quality reporting.

For the Generation Study, QIAGEN curators provided comprehensive evidence for every variant seen across the 200 conditions included in the study. This focus on human effort, review and certification is critical.

The QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base contains biological content from more than 40 databases that has been curated for clinical relevance. It has been used by researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies for more than 25 years, and has been cited in more than 35,000 scientific publications.

A key differentiator of the QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base is how it combines the unmatched accuracy and consistency of QIAGEN’s proprietary expert (MD/PhD) curation with the superior efficiency of machine extraction to efficiently identify, extract and align evidence. The approach ensures scalable, high-quality molecular intelligence that users can trust to augment their own decisions.

To date, the QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base has been used to analyze and interpret more than 4 million NGS patient test cases globally, making it one of the most trusted genomic content sources worldwide.

For more information about QIAGEN Clinical Knowledgebase, please visit: https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/clinical-kb/

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2024, QIAGEN employed more than 5,800 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of QIAGEN’s new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

