QIAGEN Highlights Newly Published Data Supporting Efficacy of QuantiFERON for TB Prevention

New study supports QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus use in immunocompromised and other high-risk populations in various settings

Findings show QuantiFERON testing is cost-effective compared with tuberculin skin testing in people living with HIV

CPD-accredited online QuantiFERON World TB Day program on March 24 convenes global experts to advance TB detection, prevention and high-impact scientific exchange

GERMANTOWN, Md. & VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced newly published clinical and health economic data supporting the use of its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus) blood test for detecting tuberculosis (TB) infection, particularly in immunocompromised and other high-risk populations.

The announcement is being made in time for World TB Day to underscore the continued importance of improving TB detection and prevention globally. The global QuantiFERON World TB Day event will take place online on March 24, 2026, with two identical sessions to enable participation across regions. To learn more and reserve a free spot, visit https://worldtbday.qiagen.com/.

A study recently published in BMC Public Health evaluated TB infection screening strategies among adults living with HIV in Thailand and found that QFT-Plus testing reduced the modeled lifetime risk of progression to active TB by 41% compared with the tuberculin skin test (TST), while also lowering overall lifetime healthcare costs. More accurate detection of TB infection can help clinicians initiate preventive therapy earlier and support more efficient use of healthcare resources.

This study builds on a strong and expanding body of clinical data supporting the use of QFT-Plus across diverse patient populations. More than 2,500 published studies have demonstrated the test’s performance, with over 125 million QuantiFERON-TB tests used worldwide, including in populations at increased risk of developing active TB disease such as those receiving immunosuppressive therapies. Accurate detection of TB infection in these groups remains critical to enable timely preventive treatment and reduce the risk of disease progression.

“These findings strengthen an already extensive foundation of evidence supporting QuantiFERON as a reliable solution for TB infection detection,” said Nadia Aelbrecht, Vice President and Head of Infectious Diseases at QIAGEN. “Through QuantiFERON and our collaboration with the global TB community, we aim to support clinicians, laboratories and public health authorities with reliable tools that help identify infection earlier and guide preventive treatment across different settings, laboratory workloads and various high risk groups.”

TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases despite being preventable and treatable. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 10 million people develop active TB each year. Individuals with weakened immune systems face significantly higher risks of progressing from TB infection to active disease.

Against this backdrop, the CPD-accredited QuantiFERON World TB Day program will bring together international experts in TB diagnostics, clinical care and public health to discuss advances in TB infection detection and prevention.

Sessions will address the performance of TB infection testing in immunocompromised patients, the role of preventive treatment in national TB control programs, and emerging insights from clinical research and public health initiatives. Speakers will also share perspectives from clinical practice, public health programs and TB survivors.

QIAGEN continues to invest in expanding the QuantiFERON portfolio and improving laboratory workflows for TB infection testing. QIAGEN is advancing development of a fifth generation of QuantiFERON designed to further enhance performance, while also exploring the use of AI to help identify individuals with latent TB infection who are at higher risk of progressing to active disease. Early research indicates that AI-driven models combining QFT-Plus results with clinical factors may help improve risk prediction and support more targeted preventive treatment. In addition, QIAGEN is strengthening its automation offering through its partnership with Diasorin, enabling laboratories to run QuantiFERON testing on LIAISON automated immunodiagnostic systems to support scalable, high-throughput TB infection testing.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of December 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Infectious Diseases

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