QIAGEN announces plans for transition in leadership of Supervisory Board

Supervisory Board intends to elect Stephen H. Rusckowski as Chairman following Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025

Lawrence A. Rosen will not stand for re-election and will step down as Chairman and Supervisory Board member following Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025

Prof. Dr. Elaine Mardis will also not stand for re-election after serving since 2014

All other current Supervisory Board members will stand for re-election to one-year terms

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its Supervisory Board intends to elect Stephen H. Rusckowski to succeed Lawrence A. Rosen as Chairman of the Supervisory Board following its Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2025.

The change comes after Mr. Rosen has decided to step down as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and as a Supervisory Board member upon completion of the Annual General Meeting. Mr. Rosen has served on the Supervisory Board since 2013 and has held the role of Chairman since August 2020.

Mr. Rusckowski joined the Supervisory Board in 2023 and currently serves as Chair of the Nomination & Governance Committee. He is a recognized international healthcare industry leader and most recently served as Chairman, President and CEO of Quest Diagnostics and previously as CEO of Philips Healthcare.

“I am honored to take on this role and support the next phase of QIAGEN’s growth. I deeply believe in our mission and in QIAGEN’s ability to deliver critical molecular insights that advance science and improve healthcare. From basic academic research to clinical healthcare, our solutions are making a difference – and so are our QIAGENers. I want to thank Larry for his steady and thoughtful leadership and look forward to working with my fellow Board members to guide QIAGEN’s future and enhance value for the company’s shareholders and other stakeholders,” Mr. Rusckowski said.

Mr. Rosen said: “QIAGEN is an exceptional company, and it has been a privilege to serve on the Supervisory Board during a period of transformational growth. Over these years, we have supported a focused growth strategy and strengthened our governance. I am especially proud of the evolution of the Supervisory Board, with five new members joining since 2020 who have brought fresh perspectives, deep expertise and proven leadership to complement its already strong profile. I want to thank my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, the leadership team and all QIAGENers for their collaboration and commitment.”

Additionally, Prof. Dr. Elaine Mardis has also decided not to stand for re-election to the Supervisory Board. QIAGEN would like to thank Dr. Mardis for her many contributions during her service on the Supervisory Board since 2014 and as key member of the Science & Technology Committee.

All other current members of the Supervisory Board – Dr. Metin Colpan, Dr. Toralf Haag, Prof. Dr. Ross L. Levine, Mr. Bert Van Meurs, Ms. Eva van Pelt, Dr. Eva Pisa, and Ms. Elizabeth Tallett – will stand for re-election to serve one-year terms.

Following the AGM, the Supervisory Board will consist of eight members, reflecting the implementation of a plan announced in 2024 to streamline its size and return to a composition consistent with historical levels.

